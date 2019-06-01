Compass Group’s (CPG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compass Group to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,715 ($22.41) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oddo Securities increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,768.85 ($23.11).

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,790.50 ($23.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,467.50 ($19.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,830.50 ($23.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 13.10 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,792 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £1,953.28 ($2,552.31).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

