Comparing IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (ITP) & Sappi (SPPJY)

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) and Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Sappi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A Sappi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) does not pay a dividend. Sappi pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sappi shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Sappi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) -8.97% -5.37% -4.54% Sappi 5.27% 16.96% 5.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Sappi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) $86.75 million 0.24 -$10.55 million N/A N/A Sappi $5.81 billion 0.35 $323.00 million $0.60 6.28

Sappi has higher revenue and earnings than IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN).

Volatility and Risk

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sappi has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sappi beats IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products. It also provides packaging and specialty papers, which are used in the manufacture of soup sachets, luxury carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, and tissue wadding for household tissue products, as well as casting and release papers for the fashion, textiles, automobile, and household industries. In addition, the company offers graphic paper products that are used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail, newspapers, and various other print applications; and newsprint, uncoated graphic, and business papers. Further, it develops and processes biomaterials and biochemicals; offers sawn timber for construction and furniture manufacturing purposes; and produces and sells green electricity through a network of 5 hydro, 2 gas, and 31 steam turbines that generate approximately 800MW renewable power on 14 sites across 7 countries, as well as produces biogas. The company was formerly known as South African Pulp and Paper Industries Limited and changed its name to Sappi Limited in 1973. Sappi Limited was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.