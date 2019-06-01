Comparing Baxter International (BAX) and Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Baxter International alerts:

84.1% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Restoration Robotics does not pay a dividend. Baxter International pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Baxter International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baxter International and Restoration Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $11.13 billion 3.37 $1.62 billion $3.05 24.08 Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 0.86 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -0.54

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Restoration Robotics. Restoration Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Baxter International and Restoration Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 3 11 0 2.79 Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Baxter International presently has a consensus target price of $77.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus target price of $2.62, indicating a potential upside of 464.78%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Baxter International.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 14.27% 20.04% 10.25% Restoration Robotics -128.59% -1,909.87% -90.10%

Volatility & Risk

Baxter International has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baxter International beats Restoration Robotics on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. It also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.