Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SID shares. HSBC raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 117.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. 4.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SID opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 39.06%. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

