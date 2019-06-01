Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $4.10 Million Stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,301 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,384,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Western Digital by 6,696.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,203,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082,941 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 1,949.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,444,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 179,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,576,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

