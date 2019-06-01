Commerce Bank Invests $332,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $125.17 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $261.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $1,625,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,555,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,529,877.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.10, for a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,825 shares of company stock worth $2,618,936 over the last 90 days. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

