Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,526.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,906,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,543,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,658,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,392,000 after acquiring an additional 904,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,072,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 828,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,227,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,714,000 after acquiring an additional 650,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $85.87 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

