Comerica Bank Has $1.31 Million Stake in First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 880.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 723,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 664,816 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/comerica-bank-has-1-31-million-stake-in-first-commonwealth-financial-fcf.html.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.