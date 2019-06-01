Comerica Bank Has $1.25 Million Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 965.39%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.73.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $31,116.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,237.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $161,686.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,738.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

