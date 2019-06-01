Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $21.38 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

