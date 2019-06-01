Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) CFO Sells $2,564,500.00 in Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,362.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CNS opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.99 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNS. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
