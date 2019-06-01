COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Macquarie lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.80. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

