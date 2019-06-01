CLS (CLI) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 223.50 ($2.92) on Tuesday. CLS has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The stock has a market cap of $910.53 million and a PE ratio of 7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

