Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of CINF opened at $98.24 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 15.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

