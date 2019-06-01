Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $881,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,008,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after buying an additional 783,149 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,843,000 after buying an additional 752,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after buying an additional 591,961 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.42.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $279,695.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,113.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,764 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

