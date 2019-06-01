CIBT Education Group (MBA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.58

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 38500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on CIBT Education Group from C$1.67 to C$1.55 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.62.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

