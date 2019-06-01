CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

PSCH opened at $107.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $100.41 and a 1 year high of $145.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/cibc-world-markets-inc-lowers-stake-in-invesco-sp-smallcap-health-care-etf-psch.html.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.