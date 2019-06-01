CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $83.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

