CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,535 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

ODFL opened at $132.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

