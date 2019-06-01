Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSSE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 7.49% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.