Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 388 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $50.29 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.90.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $2,007,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,957,230. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

