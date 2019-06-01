Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Brady Corp (BRC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,172,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,954 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Brady Corp has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.66 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $986,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

