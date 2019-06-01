CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,553,000 after buying an additional 5,270,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,135,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,315,000 after buying an additional 1,025,294 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,788,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,993,000 after buying an additional 550,475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,472,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,711,000 after buying an additional 3,456,131 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.44 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other news, insider Milton Carroll sold 75,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph John Vortherms sold 2,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,780 shares of company stock worth $4,901,696. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

