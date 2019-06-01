Celgene Co. (CELG) Receives $94.03 Average PT from Analysts

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELG. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:CELG traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $93.79. 5,560,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,919. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. Celgene has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $97.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,650,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,438,486,000 after buying an additional 1,459,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Celgene by 9,691.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,495,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $484,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

