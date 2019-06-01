Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,594 shares of company stock valued at $46,236,648 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Shares of NEE opened at $198.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $155.06 and a 52 week high of $204.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

