Cavco Industries (CVCO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $153.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of CVCO opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $261.80.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.96 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $14,931,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $13,038,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $10,063,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $10,889,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 155.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,667 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

