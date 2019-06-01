Canfor (CFP) PT Set at C$18.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canfor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.46. Canfor has a one year low of C$8.80 and a one year high of C$34.04.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

