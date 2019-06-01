Canadian National Railway (CNR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.538 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$119.82 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$96.46 and a 52-week high of C$127.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$126.80.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
See Also: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.