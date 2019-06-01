Canadian National Railway (CNR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.538 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$119.82 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$96.46 and a 52-week high of C$127.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$126.80.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/canadian-national-railway-cnr-declares-dividend-increase-0-54-per-share.html.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.31, for a total value of C$155,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,099,290.52. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.65, for a total transaction of C$53,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,813,792.34. Insiders sold 18,013 shares of company stock worth $2,111,023 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.