Canaccord Genuity Cuts Canada Goose (GOOS) Price Target to C$82.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOS. Barclays dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$100.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$104.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$84.00 to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.60.

GOOS stock opened at C$45.53 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$44.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

