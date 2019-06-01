Camden National Co. (CAC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Camden National worth $29,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Camden National by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camden National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $655.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $52,597.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,929.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah A. Jordan acquired 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $28,376.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,715 shares of company stock worth $88,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

