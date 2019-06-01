Calix Inc (CALX) Director J Daniel Plants Acquires 25,311 Shares

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants acquired 25,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $157,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 231,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,604. The stock has a market cap of $333.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Calix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 485,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,684 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/calix-inc-calx-director-j-daniel-plants-acquires-25311-shares.html.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.