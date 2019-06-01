California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Loews Co. (L)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $25,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Loews by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 669,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 135,066 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Loews by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,478,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,140 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Loews by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Loews by 160.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 246,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 151,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE:L opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,280 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $66,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,340.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 812 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $38,618.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,886 shares in the company, valued at $517,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $1,109,492. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-cuts-stake-in-loews-co-l.html.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.