California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 72,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 169,338 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.09 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/california-public-employees-retirement-system-reduces-position-in-the-ensign-group-inc-ensg.html.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.