California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.69 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $37,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

CQP stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

