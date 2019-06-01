CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised CalAmp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SEI Investments Co grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 323,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 189,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMP stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,281. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $341.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. CalAmp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

