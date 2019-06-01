Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) Target Price at $34.17

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.17.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$32.66 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$28.56 and a one year high of C$33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

