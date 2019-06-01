Brokerages Set Imv Inc (IMV) Price Target at $9.31

Shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IMV by 565.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in IMV by 20.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in IMV by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in IMV by 75.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 154,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

