Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce sales of $207.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.76 million. WNS reported sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.
On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $880.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.59 million to $889.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $965.63 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $973.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WNS.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 201.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WNS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 164,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,951. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $57.56.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.
