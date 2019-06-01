Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (GFF) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Griffon reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $549.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.35 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Griffon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

GFF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.38. 217,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,766. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 38.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Griffon by 173.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 132.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Griffon by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 66.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Griffon by 736.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

