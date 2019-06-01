Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 359.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $244,188.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 139.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,675,000 after acquiring an additional 141,609 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

