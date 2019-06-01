BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 88,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD opened at $19.42 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion and a PE ratio of -9.71.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.74 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-purchases-new-position-in-pinduoduo-inc-pdd.html.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.