Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Holdings Trimmed by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 320,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 190,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,890,000.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,284.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.69.

NYSE EAT opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.11. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $839.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

