Bremer Bank National Association Invests $123,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stock

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $1,973,592.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $3,262,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.18.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

