BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,705,000 after buying an additional 1,631,395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 323,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $40.72 on Friday. BP plc has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. BP’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

