Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy Sells 7,803 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 7,803 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $299,791.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,534.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 107.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

