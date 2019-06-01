BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $36 million.
Shares of BOSC opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.98. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.99.
BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 2.93%.
About BOS Better OnLine Sol
B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.
