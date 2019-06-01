BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,692 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 513.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TTEC were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $13,476,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $4,594,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in TTEC by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,444,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,255,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 171,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 81,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TTEC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 25,317 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $987,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $52,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $394.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.90 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,692 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-buys-2692-shares-of-ttec-holdings-inc-ttec.html.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.