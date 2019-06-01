Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 87,793 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 77.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,793 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,353,000 after acquiring an additional 293,614 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 566,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,479,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 32,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,078.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,934,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,774.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,993 shares of company stock worth $11,672,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

