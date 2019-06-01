BlueCoin (BLU) Price Tops $0.0005

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. BlueCoin has a market cap of $294,308.00 and $9.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.01935141 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005528 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000206 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002349 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000889 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BlueCoin (BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

