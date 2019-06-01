Blonder Tongue Labs (BDR) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDR opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

